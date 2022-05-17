Kashmiri Pandits continue to protest against Rahul Bhat’s killing
Protests by Kashmiri Pandits over the killing of Rahul Bhat by militants inside his office last week continued in Ganderbal and Anatnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
Scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of their community member, the officials said.
The protesters held photographs of Bhat, who was shot dead by the ultras inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on May 12, and shouted slogans like “we want justice”, the officials said.
Similar protests were also held in Anantnag where the protesters also set afire effigies depicting the present government.
The union territory administration has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into Bhat’s killing
-
Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander
Northern Army commander lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers by militants was to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir. He also said Pakistan created a facade of proxy 'tanzeems' (outfits) to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency in the Valley after the country faced pressure internationally to stop sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Atmosphere of hate deepening divide between communities: Farooq, Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said an atmosphere of hate had been created in the country that was driving a wedge between different communities and called for efforts to arrest this trend.
-
Now, SFJ’s Pannun issues threat to tourists visiting HP, Taj Mahal
Ahead of 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice issued a “tourist alert” advising people against visiting Taj Mahal and Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Alleging double standards in celebrating Bhagat Singh as a hero for bombing Delhi assembly while labelling Sikhs as terrorists, SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said: “We believe in ballot not bomb and will announce Khalistan Referendum Voting Date in Punjab on June 6 from Sri Akal Takht Sahib”.
-
Four tourists killed in Kullu road mishap
Four tourists, including a woman, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Giyagi area of Kullu district, nearly 155km from the state capital, Shimla. While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. Two of them were identified as Astha Bhandari, 26, of Mayur Vihar, and one Sakshi, 27.
-
HP Police recruitment paper leak: Interstate gang behind paper leak, SIT expands probe
With the mastermind of the constable recruitment paper leak still on the run, the special investigation team has directed superintendents of police of all districts to interrogate candidates who scored over 65 marks in the qualifying examination. As many as 75,803 candidates had appeared in the recruitment examination held on March 27, the result of which was declared on April 5. One of his accomplices, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, is also absconding.
