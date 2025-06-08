Kataria assesses key development initiatives in Chandigarh

Punjab Governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria assessed the progress of ongoing development projects, revenue generation, and expenditure management in the city during a review meeting of the finance department, on Saturday. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and chief secretary Rajeev Verma during the meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The meeting also included a detailed discussion on infrastructure initiatives aimed at addressing the housing needs of government employees. During the meeting, the finance secretary apprised that the ministry of finance (MoF) has set specific targets for monthly revenue receipts and expenditure.

Consequently, all departments have been instructed to achieve these targets in line with MoF’s directives. Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned administrative secretaries to ensure strict adherence to these goals, aligning both revenue collection and expenditure with the ministry’s guidelines.

The administrator also reviewed the present government housing scheme available for the employees of the Chandigarh Administration. He directed the engineering department to ensure timely and quality completion of the upgrade and renovation work of old government housing units so that they can be allotted to employees without any delay. The governor also reviewed various projects in the education and healthcare sectors.

He was informed that the government school in Kajheri is complete, while the school in Karsan is at an advanced stage of completion and at Sarangpur the school is expected to be ready in the current year itself. He instructed that the schools in Dhanas and Maloya should be started within this year.

These institutions, located in the peripheral areas of Chandigarh, must be made functional at the earliest to ensure access to quality education for all. In the healthcare sector, the Mother and Child Care Centre at GMCH-32 and the MBBS hostel block in Sector 48, which are in progress should also be completed within fixed timelines. Additionally, the IT Block is ready for use and the girls’ hostel in Government College, Sector 46 will also be completed this year.

The governor also emphasised the need to expedite the construction of the hostel block for Kurukshetra students at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and directed departments to speed up pending works. Recognising the growing demand for housing among UT employees, the administrator reiterated the need for swift construction of new housing units to meet accommodation requirements.

It was noted that 240 houses for Chandigarh Police personnel have been completed and will be handed over within the next three months. Kataria urged all departments to maintain momentum and adhere to project timelines so that essential infrastructure is delivered promptly and benefits reach the people without delay.