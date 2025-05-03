Kataria, Dattatraya offer prayers for Pahalgam attack victims in Chandigarh

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya offered prayers for the victims of the recent Pahalgam attack during a gurbani kirtan held at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 8, on Friday. The governors expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya during the prayer meet at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 8, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The prayer meet was organised by the World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) under the leadership of Vikramjit Singh Sahney, member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and international president, WPO; and Karan Gilhotra, vice-president, WPO Chandigarh. The ceremony was dedicated to praying for peace, national unity, and the strength of the country.

Kataria stated, “This is not just an attack on the people of India but on the very spirit of humanity. Terrorism is a manifestation of hatred that only leads to destruction and sorrow. This tragedy is a grim reminder of the devastating cost of terrorism.”

Sahney said, “This despicable terrorist act must not go unpunished. The perpetrators must be identified and subjected to the severest of penalties to ensure that no one dares to repeat such a barbaric crime against humanity. The kirtan and ardaas symbolise our shared grief and our collective hope. Through prayer, we seek solace for the bereaved families and renew our commitment to peace and unity in the society.”

Dattatraya condemned the attack, calling it a shameful and inhuman act against innocent civilians. He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families, stating that the pain and grief of the victims is shared by the entire nation.