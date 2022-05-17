Katra bus fire: Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters claim responsibility in video
Two days after a letter purportedly issued by the terror outfit ‘Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters’ claimed responsibility for the Katra bus blaze which claimed four lives, a video posted on Twitter reiterated the claim on Monday.
In a 45-second video posted on the Twitter handle ‘Sadi@sadiaMir567’ a masked man surrounded by AK-47 rifles, ammunition and grenades was seen claiming responsibility for the Katra “bus attack.”
The unidentified man claimed that the blaze was an attack on Hindutva elements and the RSS, who were trying to bring a demographic change in Kashmir.
‘Veracity of video, letter not determined ’
The video had been viewed 3,898 times at the time of filing of the report. A senior police officer said, “The video looks like a proxy. It cannot be authenticated.”
Another police officer said, “The letter and video are being investigated, but it is easy to claim anything by propaganda”.
It is being speculated that the sticky bomb may have been placed near the fuel tank of the ill-fated bus, but the NIA, which is investigating the case has not issued a conclusive statement so far. Police are awaiting a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to know whether the fire in a passenger bus, carrying mostly devotees to the Vaishno Devi shrine, was caused due to an explosion or not, officials said. Issued by one Nadeem Choudary, who claimed to be the spokesperson of the purported terror outfit, the letter read, “In the guise of religious pilgrimage, this Hindutva regime is trying its best to change the demography of J&K. But we will sabotage their filthy propaganda at every level. This attack is linked to a series of bombings carried out by our special squad at Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri areas. We warn the non-locals who are used as cannon fodder by this Hindutva regime not to visit the disputed territory.”
-
Kashmiri Pandits continue to protest against Rahul Bhat’s killing
Protests by Kashmiri Pandits over the killing of Rahul Bhat by militants inside his office last week continued in Ganderbal and Anatnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Scores of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at Tulmulla in Ganderbal district to protest against the killing of their community member, the officials said. Similar protests were also held in Anantnag where the protesters also set afire effigies depicting the present government.
-
Targeted killings of KPs, non-locals aimed to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir: Army commander
Northern Army commander lieutenant general Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-local labourers by militants was to keep terrorism alive in Kashmir. He also said Pakistan created a facade of proxy 'tanzeems' (outfits) to give an indigenous colour to the insurgency in the Valley after the country faced pressure internationally to stop sponsoring terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Atmosphere of hate deepening divide between communities: Farooq, Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said an atmosphere of hate had been created in the country that was driving a wedge between different communities and called for efforts to arrest this trend.
-
Now, SFJ’s Pannun issues threat to tourists visiting HP, Taj Mahal
Ahead of 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice issued a “tourist alert” advising people against visiting Taj Mahal and Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Alleging double standards in celebrating Bhagat Singh as a hero for bombing Delhi assembly while labelling Sikhs as terrorists, SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said: “We believe in ballot not bomb and will announce Khalistan Referendum Voting Date in Punjab on June 6 from Sri Akal Takht Sahib”.
-
Four tourists killed in Kullu road mishap
Four tourists, including a woman, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ravine in Giyagi area of Kullu district, nearly 155km from the state capital, Shimla. While the accident took place on Sunday evening, locals only found the ill-fated vehicle the next morning. Two of them were identified as Astha Bhandari, 26, of Mayur Vihar, and one Sakshi, 27.
