Katra residents to get priority darshan at Vaishno Devi shrine

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced that residents of Katra town and all 41 villages falling in the sub division shall be provided priority darshan at the temple on production of Aadhaar card as valid address proof at Durga Bhawan. The board has operationalised a yatri facilitation centre at the Katra station for pilgrims to complete their registration conveniently. (HT File)

Board chief executive officer Anshul Garg announced this during his Republic Day speech at Katra.

The board has also started foundation work on a ₹25-crore new exit track. Inspired by the skywalk, the move is aimed at decongesting the Bhawan area and New Vaishnavi Bhawan.

The decision to build the exit track comes after 12 pilgrims were killed and scores injured in a stampede on the night of December 31, 2021.

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine exceeded 90 lakh for the third consecutive year in 2024. “Last year, 95 lakh visitors arrived for darshan at the shrine,” he said.

The CEO highlighted the significance of the Delhi-Srinagar train connectivity, saying it would establish Katra as a crucial transit station and is expected to further boost footfall.

Work is underway on a ₹20-crore project to develop the Darshani Deodi queue complex to accommodate 1,500 devotees in all-weather conditions.