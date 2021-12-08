Kejriwal is a dictator, says Sukhbir Badal

Lashing out at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday termed him a “dictator” whom “all people associated with the Anna Hazare movement had left”.

The SAD chief addressed two rallies in Tapa and Sunam, one in favour of party candidate advocate Satnam Singh Rahi from Bhadaur segment and second for party’s Sunam nominee Baldev Singh Mann.

“AAP has failed in Punjab. I am sure they will manage to win a maximum of 7-8 seats across the state because people know that the AAP failed to unite itself. When Kejriwal started working with Anna Hazare, there were many people associated with the movement, but everyone left Kejriwal because he is a dictator,” said Badal, talking to the media in Sunam.

Earlier in Tapa, he said, “Kejriwal had claimed that he would not make alliance with the Congress, but he had formed a government in Delhi with the Congress’ support. He also announced that he and his MLAs will not take salary, but he increased their salary from ₹25,000 to ₹2 lakh. He is a cheater who also took heavy security. I want to ask Kejriwal why are the announcements that he’s making in Punjab not implemented in Delhi.”

Raising questions on the registration drive by AAP to credit ₹1,000 into the account of every woman in Punjab, he said, “If a government will give ₹1,000 to all women, there is no need for registration, but they will cheat. The Delhi CM should tell people if he gave even ₹100 to a single woman in his ruling state. He promises regularisation of all contractual employees in Punjab, but employees have been staging protests for regularisation for the past 10 years in Delhi,” Badal said.

The SAD president said they will focus on education and health facilities if they came to power. He also promised that his government will give tubewell connections in the first month to farmers with no connection.

Attacking chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Badal said, “He is trying to depict himself as an ‘aam aadmi’, whereas the truth is that he has amassed huge wealth by delineating illegal colonies in the Kharar-Ropar belt, besides engaging in sand mining and various other forms of corruption.”