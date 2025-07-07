Kejriwal, Mann pay tributes to AAP MLA Sohal who died recently

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday paid tributes to Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, who passed away recently. Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the ‘bhog’ and ‘antim ardas’ of MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Terming it as a colossal loss for the party and the state, Mann said Sohal came from a humble background and went on to become a doctor and later joined politics to serve people.

Addressing the gathering during the bhog and antim ardas, Kejriwal described him as a prominent social worker who was always committed to the service of the common man.

“Though late Sohal was suffering from a fatal disease, he continued to serve the masses with missionary zeal. He was a loyal foot soldier of the party, who was committed to its ideology of serving the masses. The party was with the family of the deceased leader in this hour of crisis”, Kejriwal said.

In his address, the CM, accompanied by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, said that the late MLA devoted his entire life to the service of weaker sections of the society.

“The immense popularity of Dr Sohal can be well gauged from the presence of every section of society on his bhog and antim ardas. He was committed to the development of the entire region,” Mann said, adding that now it was his duty to fulfil all the dreams of the departed leader.

The CM said that the state government will ensure all-round development of the Tarn Taran assembly segment and accomplish the works initiated by the late legislator.

Other prominent persons present included speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, cabinet ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Mohinder Bhagat, deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and others.

Sohal was elected for the first time as an MLA from the Tarn Taran constituency in the previous Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. He had joined AAP just two years before the elections.