Kejriwal reaches out to SC community in Punjab, announces 4 guarantees at Hoshiarpur rally

In an attempt to reach out to the scheduled castes (SCs) in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced four guarantees for members of the community if his party came to power in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Hoshiarpur, Kejriwal promised free education to every child of SC families and free coaching for their youth to purse professional courses, to bear expenses if a child wants to go abroad for graduation or post-graduation and free medical treatment for members of such households.

Also, he reiterated that their government would deposit ₹1,000 per month in the account of every woman aged above 18. He said that all parties had “used” the SC population for their vested interests and deliberately kept them underdeveloped.

“Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is asking for votes by stating that he is also an SC. I may not belong to your community but I still belong to you. I will serve you as a brother,” he told the gathering.

He claimed that people of Punjab would forget other parties, once AAP is given a chance to form the government. “I am a great fan of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and have followed his life. I am here to fulfill his unfinished dreams,” he said.

In the last 75 years, leaders and political parties had demolished the government institutions, he added. “If you want improvement in the system, vote for AAP. After coming to power, the AAP will regularise the services of National Health Mission (NHM) employees and guest faculty teachers,” he told the audience.

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann said that Kejriwal had come to improve the state of affairs in Punjab. “The AAP is making only those promises which it has already fulfilled in Delhi,” he said.

Ridiculing the Congress for highlighting achievements of only the Channi-led government, Mann said that people would take into account its performance of full five years. He reiterated that he was given an offer to join the BJP but he preferred to “keep my head high”.