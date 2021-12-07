Kejriwal starts registering Punjab women for 1,000 transfer scheme

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday began registering women of Punjab in whose accounts the AAP would be crediting ₹1,000 a month if voted to power in the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering that mostly comprised women at Sarai Khas village of Jalandhar district, Kejriwal said when he announced the ₹1,000 monthly grant for all women of Punjab above 18 years recently, leaders of rival political parties criticised him for promoting “muftkhoori (freebies)” and also questioned about the source of money for the scheme.

“I want to tell the politicians of Punjab that nearly ₹20,000 crore is being looted by the sand mafia through illegal mining in the state every year which goes into the pockets of MLAs and ministers of the state. We will eradicate the sand mafia from Punjab and credit that money into the account of women that will cost nearly ₹10,000 crore. Still, we will save half the money that will be used in giving other facilities to people,” he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab AAP president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, former inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Balkar Singh, the party halqa in-charge of Kartarpur constituency of Jalandhar.

“I want to tell my mothers and sisters this is Kejriwal’s guarantee and not the ghar ghar naukri card of Captain (job for every household promised by former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh). Whatever I commit, will be fulfilled,” said Kejriwal, adding that “AAP volunteers will go to every village and street of the Punjab for the registration process when the party is elected.”

“There’s illegal mining going on in Chamkaur Sahib constituency of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Do you think illegal mining can go on without his knowledge? The money of illegal mining has been shared with people at the top level,” he alleged.

Bhagwant Mann said that political parties had been exploiting Punjab’s natural resources for vested interests. He urged people to give the AAP a chance for better education and health facilities.