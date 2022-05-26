Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally
‘Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal’ and ‘Ab badlega Haryana’ messages of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29.
Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.
Preparation is on as party workers and leaders are working with might to make the rally successful. AAP state leadership held around 1,500 corner meetings across districts and claim that around two lakh people will attend the rally.
“The rally will be historic and will leave a message of change in Haryana politics,” said AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta.
He said the rally is being organised to discuss basic issues including corruption, rising unemployment, crime, poor condition of schools and hospitals.
On whether the party’s win in Punjab will help it in Haryana, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “In Haryana, there is a wave in favour of AAP.”
Since AAP has spread its roots from Delhi to Chandigarh, now Kejriwal’s home state Haryana is on the next target. Since the party clinched power in Punjab, AAP has increased its activities in Haryana and party leaders said people are likely to join the party soon.
AAP so far failed to make any considerable presence in Haryana in the 2019 assembly polls where it got only 59,839 votes from 46 assembly seats.
Political observers are of the view that victory in Punjab may help the party make inroads in Haryana but Kejriwal will have to strike a balance between Haryana and Punjab to counter the controversies over unresolved issues of Chandigarh and SYL.
AAP rally also assumes major significance as the ruling BJP will also organise a rally in Sirsa and Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda will hold a ‘Vipaksh Apke Samaksh’ programme in Fatehabad on the same day.
The Jannayak Janta Party was also planning to hold a rally in Tohana on May 29 but now, there are reports that it may postpone the event.
“After winning Punjab, AAP must be looking for expansion in Haryana. Since Haryana was also epicentre of the farm agitation, AAP must be trying to encash anger against the ruling party,” political observer and retired political science professor Dr Ramji Lal said.
“Since Congress is suffering from internal bickering and the INLD could not recover after vertical split in the Chautala family, the AAP has an advantage but people will also be watching how Kejriwal reacts on issues of Chandigarh and SYL,” he added.
Canada-based gangster’s aide makes video call from jail, booked
The police have booked Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke's aide, who is lodged at the modern jail at Faridkot, under the Prisons Act after Karan Sharma's video of doing a video call from the jail premises went viral on social media. The accused was identified as Karan Sharma of Balbir Basti in Faridkot city. Last month the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols.
Chandigarh: Another held for impersonating candidates during firemen recruitment physical test
A Hisar resident was arrested on Wednesday for impersonating a candidate during the ongoing firemen recruitment physical test being conducted at Police Lines in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar. He was arrested based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, station fire officer and in charge of attendance and identification committee at the RTC, Sector 26 . A cheating case has been registered at Sector 26 police station.
HC seeks details of damages reported in August 2017 Panchkula violence
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of damages reported on August 25, 2017, the day Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases by a court in Panchkula. The details were sought during resumed hearing of a plea by the bench of justice AG Masih and two other judges, justice Ritu Bahri and justice TS Dhindsa.
Haryana rolls out new sampling procedure to test pesticides, fertilisers
The Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare department has rolled out a new procedure to collect samples for testing of fertilisers and pesticides from the premises of manufacturers and wholesalers within and outside the state. Ahead of the paddy sowing season, the agriculture department has also decided to launch a special quality control campaign to aware farmers and sellers of pesticides, seeds and fertilisers regarding judicious use of agricultural inputs.
Citing health risks, Ludhiana’s Khud Mohalla residents protest against installation of mobile tower
Residents and shopkeepers of Khud Mohalla on Wednesday staged a protest against installation of an allegedly illegal mobile tower in their area and blocked the main Khud Mohalla road for over half an hour. Khud Mohalla Shopkeepers Association and Welfare Society president Namit Diwan and chairperson Karnail Singh said the building owner has not availed any permission and two supporting towers were also being installed in the street resulting in traffic bottleneck.
