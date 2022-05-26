Kejriwal to blow poll bugle at May 29 Kurukshetra rally

‘Haryana mein bhi Kejriwal’ and ‘Ab badlega Haryana’ messages of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will disseminate from its first rally being organised in Haryana on May 29.

Party insiders said the rally is being organised at Kurukshetra to blow the poll bugle ahead of municipal and Panchayati Raj elections. Party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address the rally.

Preparation is on as party workers and leaders are working with might to make the rally successful. AAP state leadership held around 1,500 corner meetings across districts and claim that around two lakh people will attend the rally.

“The rally will be historic and will leave a message of change in Haryana politics,” said AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta.

He said the rally is being organised to discuss basic issues including corruption, rising unemployment, crime, poor condition of schools and hospitals.

On whether the party’s win in Punjab will help it in Haryana, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “In Haryana, there is a wave in favour of AAP.”

Since AAP has spread its roots from Delhi to Chandigarh, now Kejriwal’s home state Haryana is on the next target. Since the party clinched power in Punjab, AAP has increased its activities in Haryana and party leaders said people are likely to join the party soon.

AAP so far failed to make any considerable presence in Haryana in the 2019 assembly polls where it got only 59,839 votes from 46 assembly seats.

Political observers are of the view that victory in Punjab may help the party make inroads in Haryana but Kejriwal will have to strike a balance between Haryana and Punjab to counter the controversies over unresolved issues of Chandigarh and SYL.

AAP rally also assumes major significance as the ruling BJP will also organise a rally in Sirsa and Congress’ Bhupinder Singh Hooda will hold a ‘Vipaksh Apke Samaksh’ programme in Fatehabad on the same day.

The Jannayak Janta Party was also planning to hold a rally in Tohana on May 29 but now, there are reports that it may postpone the event.

“After winning Punjab, AAP must be looking for expansion in Haryana. Since Haryana was also epicentre of the farm agitation, AAP must be trying to encash anger against the ruling party,” political observer and retired political science professor Dr Ramji Lal said.

“Since Congress is suffering from internal bickering and the INLD could not recover after vertical split in the Chautala family, the AAP has an advantage but people will also be watching how Kejriwal reacts on issues of Chandigarh and SYL,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON