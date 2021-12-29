Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal to lead AAP’s peace march in Patiala on Dec 31

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a “Peace March” in Patiala on December 31 under the leadership of national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Published on Dec 29, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a “Peace March” in Patiala on December 31 under the leadership of national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, said party’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday.

In a video message, Mann said this procession will be dedicated to peace and prosperity of the state. “In the last few days, there have been attempts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere and brotherhood of the state. Punjab is known for its social bonding and brotherhood. People of Punjab, irrespective of their religion or cast, have no tolerance for hatred,” he said.

Raising questions about the frequency of such incidents just days before the assembly elections, he claimed this is an outcome of dirty politics that seek to fulfil their electoral agenda by hurting the sentiments or lives of people. He urged people to be part of this procession in maximum numbers to tell all the anti-social elements that Punjab will never let such evil-minded attempts to succeed here.

