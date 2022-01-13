Kejriwal’s 10-point agenda is copycat model: Navjot Sidhu

Hours after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal unveiled his 10-point ‘Punjab model’ for the poll-bound state, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday dismissed it as a “copycat model” written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of the state.

Sidhu, who has been propagating his own model, said that political tourist Arvind Kejriwal who was absent in Punjab for four-and-a-half years claims to have a Punjab model. “AAP’s campaign & agenda is a joke on people of Punjab. A list of 10 points written by people sitting in Delhi with zero knowledge of Punjab can never be Punjab Model,” he said in a series of tweets, hitting out at the Delhi chief minister. Kejriwal announced the agenda on his first visit to Punjab after the announcement of poll dates by the election commission.

The Congress chief also posted, “Truth is Kejriwal’s model of functioning is ‘Copy-Cat Model’, ‘I am very insecure Model’, ‘Liquor Mafia Model’, ‘Ticket for Money Model’, ‘I am very sorry Majithia Ji: The Cowardice Model’, ‘Writing free cheques model’, ‘Electricity to Ambani’s Model’, ‘450 jobs in 5 yrs model’.” He said the resurrection of Punjab was a serious issue as the lives of three crore Punjabis are dependent on it. “People of Punjab will not fall for these hollow and non-serious agendas. A genuine roadmap which will bring back people’s resources from mafia pockets to people of Punjab is required,” he claimed in another tweet.