Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s supporters celebrate outside Jalandhar diocese after his acquittal
chandigarh news

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s supporters celebrate outside Jalandhar diocese after his acquittal

Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 57, was accused of raping a nun in Kerala’s Kottayam district multiple times between 2014 and 2016 when he was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.
Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s supporters celebrating outside Jalandhar diocese after his acquittal on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Celebrations erupted outside the Jalandhar diocese on Friday after news of Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s acquittal in the nun rape case broke out.

His supporters exchanged sweets, performed bhangra and pasted posters carrying “zindabad” slogans, on the walls of the diocese.

Mulakkal, 57, was accused of raping a nun in Kerala’s Kottayam district multiple times between 2014 and 2016 when he was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.

One of his supporters said, “Justice has prevailed. We are very happy and hope that Franco will visit us soon at the diocese in Jalandhar.”

Father Peter, the public relations officer of the diocese, said, “We are thankful to the almighty for revealing his power over evil. We are also grateful to those who stood with Bishop Franco during difficult times. We thank the judiciary for upholding truth and justice.”

Father Joseph of the diocese said, “We witnessed tough times but we always prayed to God for our victory. Franco Mulakkal will come here very soon and we will give him a grand welcome.”

RELATED STORIES

Mandeep Sachdeva, the diocese advocate, said, “We have been saying since the first day that Mulakkal was implicated, which has been proven after the verdict.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP