Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s supporters celebrate outside Jalandhar diocese after his acquittal

Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s supporters celebrating outside Jalandhar diocese after his acquittal on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Celebrations erupted outside the Jalandhar diocese on Friday after news of Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s acquittal in the nun rape case broke out.

His supporters exchanged sweets, performed bhangra and pasted posters carrying “zindabad” slogans, on the walls of the diocese.

Mulakkal, 57, was accused of raping a nun in Kerala’s Kottayam district multiple times between 2014 and 2016 when he was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.

One of his supporters said, “Justice has prevailed. We are very happy and hope that Franco will visit us soon at the diocese in Jalandhar.”

Father Peter, the public relations officer of the diocese, said, “We are thankful to the almighty for revealing his power over evil. We are also grateful to those who stood with Bishop Franco during difficult times. We thank the judiciary for upholding truth and justice.”

Father Joseph of the diocese said, “We witnessed tough times but we always prayed to God for our victory. Franco Mulakkal will come here very soon and we will give him a grand welcome.”

Mandeep Sachdeva, the diocese advocate, said, “We have been saying since the first day that Mulakkal was implicated, which has been proven after the verdict.”

Saturday, January 15, 2022
