Key accused in Majha hooch tragedy surrenders in court
: After evading arrest for nearly two years, one of the key accused of the 2020 Majha hooch tragedy, that claimed around 130 lives, on Saturday surrendered before a court here, which further sent him to two-day police remand.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tarn Taran Ranjit Singh Dhillon confirmed the circumstances of Rashpal Singh’s surrender.
Last week, a local court had rejected Rashpal’s bail application. Earlier also, his bail applications were rejected by the local courts and the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Rashpal alias Shalu of Dhotian village was named in five first information reports (FIRs), including under the murder charges, after around 130 people had died and around a dozen had lost their vision by allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts of Majha.
Around 80 deaths were reported in Tarn Taran district only. The police of the three districts had arrested nearly 150 people after the tragedy had unfolded.
During the investigation by the Tarn Taran police, they found that Rashpal along with his brother Gurpal Singh had been running the business of liquor smuggling at a large scale.
The brothers were allegedly using a dera run by Rashpal in their village to carry out their illegal liquor business for nearly a decade. They have many other criminal cases pending against them. Gurpal was arrested for smuggling 4,000 litres of chemical/liquor in Phillaur on July 9, 2020, just 20 days before the hooch tragedy happened.
Rashpal Singh allegedly transported at least four consignments of spirit liquor even after the arrest of his brother.
Gurpal, who is out on bail in the case, had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and then the Congress party before the recently held state assembly elections.
According to Tarn Taran police, Rashpal and Gurpal had been smuggling the content for making illicit liquor from Patiala side.
Earlier, the Tarn Taran police had frozen assets of Rashpal and Gurpal worth ₹ 4 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered in 2014.
-
Harpal Cheema meets Malwa traders, seeks suggestions for upcoming budget
Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday held a meeting with industrialists and traders from four major districts of the Malwa region, Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and Malerkotla, for seeking their suggestions regarding the upcomig budget of the state. 2 held with 10 quintal poppy husk in Ferozepur Ferozepur The Ferozepur police have nabbed two drug traders and recovered 10 quintal Poppy husk on Saturday. Both were booked under the NDPS Act.
-
Bagga row: BJP holds protest outside CM’s residence in Sangrur
Sangrur: BJP workers and supporters on Saturday protested outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing Punjab Police to settle political scores. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP Yuva Morcha. They said the attempt to arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was part of Kejriwal's conspiracy against his political opponents.
-
₹40-cr bank fraud: CBI searches properties of AAP Amargarh MLA
Patiala The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday conducted searches at the properties of Aam Aadmi Party's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in connection with a ₹40-crore bank fraud case. In a statement, the federal agency said that as many as three locations in Sangrur and people associated with the accused, including directors, guarantors and private firms, were raided in an ongoing investigation of the case.
-
Don’t allow any outsider to run Punjab: Anurag Thakur to Bhagwant Mann
Alleging that the Punjab government was being remote-controlled from Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the state government should respect the mandate given by the people to them. He also advised an AAP minister to read the law book to learn how to run the government. He lashed out at the Punjab government over the arrest of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police.
-
ED arrests J’khand mining secy CA over MGNREGS fund fraud
A chartered accountant associated with Jharkhand's mining secretary Pooja Singhal, Suman Kumar, was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with ₹19.31 crore in cash recovered a day earlier. Investigators are now planning to summon her under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday attacked the Jharkhand government led by chief minister Hemant Soren, saying it was looting public resources.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics