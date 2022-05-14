Khalistan flag case: Now, SFJ’s Pannun threatens judge hearing case

After a local court sent the man accused of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Himachal assembly complex to police custody,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) threatened the judge and asked him to drop the charges or suffer the consequences.

In an audio message, Pannun said, “SFJ will be watching you on May 16, the next date of hearing. Drop the charges, or you will hear from SFJ legally. SFJ will consider you as hostile enemy and will hold you accountable along with CM Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu.”

On May 13, Pannun had announced a USD 25,000 award for information pertaining to the foreign visits of Thakur and DGP Kundu.

“The SFJ had asked you not to take any action against the activists who hoisted Khalistan flag at Vidhan Sabha. Now the war is on. SFJ will give USD 25,000 for providing information of foreign visits of CM Thakur and DGP Kundu, or any other minister of Himachal or their family members,” Pannun had said.

“We will hold you and your family accountable under the Foreign Human Rights Violation Act,” he had added.

The accused, Harbir Singh alias Raju, was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi. He had remanded to four-day police custody on May 13.

The second accused, Paramjit Singh of Rurhki Heera village in Chamkaur Sahib, is still at large.

Police sources said he was also taken to the places where he and Paramjit had stayed.

Khalistan flags were put up at the gate of Himachal Vidhan Sabha’s Tapvoan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti was scrawled on its boundary wall on May 8.