Khalistan flag case: Now, SFJ’s Pannun threatens judge hearing case
After a local court sent the man accused of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Himachal assembly complex to police custody,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) threatened the judge and asked him to drop the charges or suffer the consequences.
In an audio message, Pannun said, “SFJ will be watching you on May 16, the next date of hearing. Drop the charges, or you will hear from SFJ legally. SFJ will consider you as hostile enemy and will hold you accountable along with CM Jai Ram Thakur and DGP Sanjay Kundu.”
On May 13, Pannun had announced a USD 25,000 award for information pertaining to the foreign visits of Thakur and DGP Kundu.
“The SFJ had asked you not to take any action against the activists who hoisted Khalistan flag at Vidhan Sabha. Now the war is on. SFJ will give USD 25,000 for providing information of foreign visits of CM Thakur and DGP Kundu, or any other minister of Himachal or their family members,” Pannun had said.
“We will hold you and your family accountable under the Foreign Human Rights Violation Act,” he had added.
The accused, Harbir Singh alias Raju, was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi. He had remanded to four-day police custody on May 13.
The second accused, Paramjit Singh of Rurhki Heera village in Chamkaur Sahib, is still at large.
Police sources said he was also taken to the places where he and Paramjit had stayed.
Khalistan flags were put up at the gate of Himachal Vidhan Sabha’s Tapvoan complex near Dharamshala and graffiti was scrawled on its boundary wall on May 8.
27 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
The tricity recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 24 on Thursday. Compared to five cases the day before, Mohali found 13 people positive on Friday. But the cases dropped from 10 to eight in Chandigarh and nine to six in Panchkula in the same period. Tricity's active caseload stands at 180. As many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.
Missing man found dead in Bhakra Canal, four booked for abetment
Police booked four people for abetment to suicide after the body of a missing 63-year-old was fished out from the Bhakra canal in a village in Fatehgarh Sahib. In his complaint, the deceased's son, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said his father left the house on May 4 without informing anyone, following which a missing complaint was lodged. On May 11, his father's body was fished out from Bhakra canal.
Pharmacist kills self after gunning down wife in Tarn Taran
A 32-year-old man killed The accused, a pharmacist after gunning down his wife, Inderjit Singh, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, in Kot Data village of Patti sub-division on Friday. The incident took place at his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 30, a teacher at a private school parents' house. As per the victim's mother, Balbir Kaur, the accused entered their house by scaling a wall. Accused recorded 3 videos before crime Before executing the crime, Inderjit also recorded and uploaded three video clips on social media.
Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal. A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring.
23-year-old man shot dead in Tarn Taran village; 4 booked
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons over an old enmity in Rahal Chahal village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib sub-division, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh while the accused are Satnam Singh alias Satta and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga of Naushehra Pannuan, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Mundapind village.
