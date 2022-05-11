Khalistan flags outside HP assembly: Cong hits out at Jai Ram govt, AAP stages protests
With no headway in the case related to the appearance of Khalistani flags and graffiti in the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala, the Congress trained its guns at the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government for overlooking the repeated threats issued by the banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged state-wide protests.
Congress president Pratibha Singh has expressed concern over the threats issued by SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and urged the government to act promptly and arrest the separatist leader immediately.
“Sitting in a foreign country, he is openly challenging the state government and the government is unable to do anything, which is regrettable,” she said while addressing the media in Shimla.
She urged the government to ensure that Pannun is arrested and brought to justice.
“He had threatened the state government also during Himachal Day, but the government did not take action even at that time and now he is again issuing threats. The government should take the matter seriously,” she said.
She also questioned the funding being received by AAP and demanded it to disclose the sources from which it got the money. She expressed doubts that Pannum could have a bigger hand in funding AAP.
The banned outfit has given a call for holding the ‘Khalistan referendum’ in Himachal on June 6. The government stepped up vigil and increased surveillance on the interstate border.
AAP on Tuesday held a state-wide protest against the hoisting of Khalistan flags at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha gate by unknown miscreants and submitted a memorandum to the governor seeking tough action against the culprits.
The party also cornered the state government on the issue of lapses in security and demanded the chief minister to step down. A large number of AAP workers gathered at the district collectorate and raised slogans against the government. They also burnt an effigy of Khalistan and demanded the government to identify and arrest the culprits.
Addressing the party workers in Dharamshala, AAP state spokesperson Pankaj Pandit took a dig at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur stating that the incident had proved that the current government is “inefficient”.
Pandit said the incident of hoisting Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti was a failure of the state government. Had there been adequate security arrangements, this incident would not have happened.
Neglecting the Vidhan Sabha complex at Dharamshala also puts a question mark on the government’s efficiency, said Pandit.
“Was it logical for the chief minister to hold a rally at Kotla after such an incident?” he asked.
Another AAP leader Colonel (retd) Manish Kumar said: “If the head of the state cannot protect an important institution like the state assembly from where the policy is decided then he should immediately step down from his post.”
He alleged that the law and order situation in the state has totally collapsed under the BJP rule.
-
Ludhiana: 16 booked for abducting, thrashing man, teenage son
The Division Number 7 police have booked at least 16 people for kidnapping and thrashing a hair salon owner and his 19-year-old son on Monday night over an old rivalry. The accused have been identified as Sunny Jindal, his brother Bali Jindal and their aides Sarbjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd and Nikku of Sanjay Gandhi Colony. Twelve of their other accomplices are yet to be identified.
-
Delhi BJP to launch door-to-door campaign against “failures of Kerjiwal govt”
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit is going to start a fortnight-long door-to-door campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Tuesday. The campaign will be launched at Talkatora stadium on Wednesday, Gupta said. The party has asked its booth-level workers to go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets and tell people about the “failures of the Kejriwal government”, said Gupta.
-
Shortage of teachers: Karnal students take to the roads
Students of a Government Middle School in Karnal's Manchuri village took out a protest march to the mini secretariat in the scorching heat to protest against shortage of staff and lack of basic facilities on Tuesday. The students said their school had been upgraded to a middle school three years ago but it had no drinking water facility or toilets. The building had only one room and one teacher attended to 100 students.
-
Mansa tops Punjab in fast delivery of public services at Sewa Kendras
Mansa district has topped the state in fast delivery of public services through Sewa Kendras for years 2021-22. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said on Tuesday that Mansa had a pendency of .06% in public services rendered from May 10, 2021 to May 9, 2022. It was the lowest in the state, said the DC. Mansa has 13 Sewa Kendras where all 379 services are provided.
-
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics