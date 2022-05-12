Khalistan link: Police recover two pistols, laptop from Ferozepur village
Ferozepur: Police have recovered two pistols, cartridges and a laptop from a Ferozepur village following the interrogation of an aide of Punjab gangsters arrested in Karnal with explosives and ammunition on May 5.
Four Punjab-based gangsters, having links with Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested after improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition were recovered from their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana’s Karnal last week.
Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal said their aides Akashdeep (23), alias Akash, of Peer Kee village near Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashanpreet Singh (18), alias Jass, a Class 12 student of Faridkot, were arrested May 6 and were sent to five-day police remand. “During interrogation, Akashdeep disclosed about two pistols, its cartridges and a laptop hidden at a water pump in the field of his accomplice Sukhbir Singh of Sodhe Wala village in Ferozepur. The police recovered two 9mm pistols, 78 cartridges and a laptop from the said field on Wednesday,” he said.
Police said both Akashdeep and Jashanpreet two were also in touch with Rinda. Jashandeep is cousin of Amandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Vinjoke village in Ferozepur district, who were among the four terror suspects arrested in Karnal.
Pro-Khalistan banner outside Rupnagar mini-secretariat
Rupnagar: Days after Khalistan flags were hung on the gate and walls of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala, a pro-khalistan banner was found outside the mini-secretariat in Rupnagar on Wednesday. The mini-secretariat houses offices of deputy commissioner and police officials.
The banner was put on a tree adjoining the boundary wall of the mini-secretariat. The officials noticed the banner at 7am and removed it. The police were informed. US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice has taken responsibility of putting up the banner, it is learnt.
-
Panchkula MC’s tardy sterilisation drive struggles to reel in stray dogs
The stray dog sterilisation programme continues at a snail's pace, failing to reel in their population. According to the data shared by the health department, 302 cases of dog bites were reported in April. The number stood at 342 in March and 561 in January, while the figures for February were not available with the department. The sterilisation kennel set up by the civic body in Sukhdarshanpur village also remains in poor shape.
-
Delhi man faces legal action for false PCR call that 'targeted a community'
Action was taken against a resident of Mahendra Park for allegedly making a PCR call that “targeted a community”, police said on Wednesday. DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani said they received a call at 6.15am on Wednesday reporting that “Muslim boys” had broken the windows of vehicles in the Mahendra Park area. Police found that the rear windscreens of two cars had been broken and a crowd had gathered.
-
Year on, Chandigarh MC yet to pick contractor for stray dog sterilisation project
With the municipal corporation failing to award the contract of the sterilisation project for the last year, stray dog menace continues unabated. The number of dog-bite cases in the city continue to rise as figures went up from 19,074 in the 2020-2021 period to 25,235 in the 2021-2022 period. The same was in continuation of a recent upward trend. Residents rue the increase in the stray dog population and MC's poor record in sterilising dogs.
-
Warring allocates dists to state unit vice-chiefs
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring on Wednesday allocated districts to five newly appointed state unit vice-presidents for undertaking organisational work of the party. Aruna Chaudhary has been assigned Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala and Mohali districts, according to an office order issued by Punjab Congress general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu. Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon has been allocated Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Muktsar, Mansa, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Moga.
-
Thane residents get 31% waiver on property tax for flats up to 500sqft
The State Government has given a waiver of 31% of the general tax in the property tax for flats up to an area of 500sqft in the Thane Municipal Corporation limits. This waiver would impose a revenue burden of ₹40Cr to ₹45Cr on the TMC coffers. The waiver will be implemented from April 2022. The opposition, however, claimed that this waiver was not as per the promise made by Shiv Sena during the previous elections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics