Khalistani links: Police remand of two suspected terrorists extended by 3 days, two sent to judicial custody

The Karnal police on Sunday produced four suspected Khalistani terrorists in court. Two of them were sent to judicial custody while the remand of two others was extended by three more days.

With the 10-day remand of accused Gurpreet Singh, his brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, of Ludhiana district, expiring on Sunday, they were produced in court.

“Police remand of Gurpreet and Amandeep has been extended by three more days as the investigators will take them to Telangana and Maharashtra for interrogation on certain points and demarcation of some locations,” said Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia.

Interrogation of Parminder and Bhupinder has been completed and police did not seek extension of their remand, the SP added.

During the hearing, counsel for the accused, Angrej Singh argued that the accused cannot be declared terrorists until the forensic report of the explosives is submitted in court.

He said earlier, police had sought their remand of 10 days to take them to Telangana but they were taken to Punjab on several occasions. He said now the police have again sought remand of Gurpreet and Amanadeep to take them to Nanded in Mahrasthra and Adilabad in Telangana.

“We have doubts on the police probe as the investigation agencies had earlier said that they had an input that they had explosives but how did they travel around 250km and easily entered Haryana?” he added.

In a joint operation by the Haryana and Punjab police, the suspected terrorists having links with a Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested on May 5 at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza. Police claimed to have recovered a countrymade pistol, 31 cartridges, three containers of explosives weighing 2.5kg each and ₹1.3 lakh cash from the SUV they were travelling in.

Police said four gangsters were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver the explosives when they were arrested.

All four persons were booked under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, Sections 13, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.