Khalistani links: Police remand of two suspected terrorists extended by 3 days, two sent to judicial custody
The Karnal police on Sunday produced four suspected Khalistani terrorists in court. Two of them were sent to judicial custody while the remand of two others was extended by three more days.
With the 10-day remand of accused Gurpreet Singh, his brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, of Ludhiana district, expiring on Sunday, they were produced in court.
“Police remand of Gurpreet and Amandeep has been extended by three more days as the investigators will take them to Telangana and Maharashtra for interrogation on certain points and demarcation of some locations,” said Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia.
Interrogation of Parminder and Bhupinder has been completed and police did not seek extension of their remand, the SP added.
During the hearing, counsel for the accused, Angrej Singh argued that the accused cannot be declared terrorists until the forensic report of the explosives is submitted in court.
He said earlier, police had sought their remand of 10 days to take them to Telangana but they were taken to Punjab on several occasions. He said now the police have again sought remand of Gurpreet and Amanadeep to take them to Nanded in Mahrasthra and Adilabad in Telangana.
“We have doubts on the police probe as the investigation agencies had earlier said that they had an input that they had explosives but how did they travel around 250km and easily entered Haryana?” he added.
In a joint operation by the Haryana and Punjab police, the suspected terrorists having links with a Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, were arrested on May 5 at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza. Police claimed to have recovered a countrymade pistol, 31 cartridges, three containers of explosives weighing 2.5kg each and ₹1.3 lakh cash from the SUV they were travelling in.
Police said four gangsters were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana to deliver the explosives when they were arrested.
All four persons were booked under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, Sections 13, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.
Chola Sahib killing: Landa’s involvement comes to fore
TARN TARAN: One of the accused of the Chohla Sahib killing has taken the responsibility for the heinous crime on his Facebook page hinting the involvement of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is also the prime conspirator of the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
Will bring ancestral homes of all freedom fighters on Punjab’s tourist map: Minister Harjot Bains
Reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to preserve the legacy of freedom fighters, cabinet minister (tourism and culture) Harjot Bains on Saturday said that the AAP government will soon bring the ancestral houses of all freedom fighters on the state's tourist map. Calling Sukhdev Thapar, the Ludhiana-born famous revolutionary who played a major role in the India's struggle for Independence families “a national treasure,” the minister urged the gathering to respect them.
Chandigarh firm cheated of ₹3.66 crore, 2 UP men booked
Police have booked two residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for duping a Manimajra-based firm out of ₹3.66 crore. The complainant, Satya Dev Saimwal, director of Panchkula Finvest Private Limited in Manimajra, said he had met the accused in 2019 and they claimed to be SEBI registered share brokers. Saiwal said that he had given the accused ₹3.66 crore to purchase shares. However, Saimwal didn't receive the shares and they were sold without informing him.
Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export
Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre's decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.
DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts
The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.
