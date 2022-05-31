Khanna man booked for abetting wife’s suicide

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A man from Ambedkar Colony, Khanna, was booked for abetment to suicide on Monday, a day after his wife, 32, ended her life at her maternal home in Valmiki Colony, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar
Published on May 31, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man from Ambedkar Colony, Khanna, was booked for abetment to suicide on Monday, a day after his wife, 32, ended her life at her maternal home in Valmiki Colony, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s father, who is a sanitary worker. He told police that his daughter had a love marriage with the accused, who is an employee of a private firm, in 2019.

The complainant stated that soon after the marriage, his son-in-law started harassing his daughter for dowry. The complainant said that he had intervened several times, but to no avail.

He alleged that over the past few months, the accused had started thrashing his daughter and he had brought her back to his home two months ago.

He said that on Sunday, when his daughter was alone at home, she ended her life by hanging herself from a girder.

ASI Dharminder Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC has been lodged against the accused.

