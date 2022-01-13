Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khanna police arrest two members of Kancha gang with illegal weapons
The Khanna police arrested two members of the notorious Kancha Gang on Tuesday during a special checking at the National Highway near Pristine Mall and recovered two illegal weapons from their possession
The accused members of Kancha gang in custody of Ludhiana police. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused have been identified as Kamaljot Singh alias Harry of Chauhan Nagar, Dhandhran Road, and Jaswant Singh alias Jimmy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandhran Road. Police also impounded the car in which they were travelling.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said the duo was coming from the Mandi Gobindgarh side when they were stopped for checking.

When frisked, they recovered two 7.65 mm pistols and eight bullets from their possession. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was registered at Khanna City-2 police station.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they had robbed the pistols near Rudki in Uttarakhand, police said. Jimmy is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and assault lodged against him at Ludhiana sadar.

Notorious gangster Kancha alias Sonu was arrested by a team of Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) on September 11, 2020. He was wanted in a June 2020 murder in Ludhiana city.

