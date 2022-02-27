Kharar builder told to refund 7 lakh for defective flat

Coming to the aid of a Kharar resident, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, has directed a builder to refund ₹7 lakh for using sub-standard material in his flat and carry out repairs within three months.

The flat in question is located at Prime City, Sector 127, Kharar, and built by DHF Builders, that has its office in the same sector.

The complainant, Yadav Goyal, had submitted before the commission that he bought a first-floor flat at Prime City for ₹13 lakh in 2017. Another ₹7 lakh were paid for fittings, fixtures and furniture.

But while taking the flat’s possession, he found that the building quality was sub-substandard and within four months, windows got damaged, wall tiles started allowing leaks and the roof of a bathroom developed defects. The matter was brought to the notice of the builder several times, but nothing was done, forcing the complainant to approach the consumer court.

In their reply, the realty firm representatives said the complaint was nothing but abuse of the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act. Denying the allegations, they claimed that the complainant had signed a satisfactory note while taking the flat’s possession.

But the commission, led by president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma, observed, “We feel that the builder has definitely been deficient in rendering proper service to the complainant and adopted malpractice while handing over the flat.”

As such, the commission directed the builder to refund ₹7 lakh to the complainant for not providing promises facilities, along with an interest of 9% per annum from the date of receiving the order. Apart from this, the builder was also directed to pay ₹25,000 as compensation to the complainant and repair the entire flat within three months from the date of receipt of the order to the complainant’s satisfaction without any cost.

