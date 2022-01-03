Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kharar man nabs snatcher trying to flee with mother’s gold earrings

The snatcher ripped out the 82-year-old woman’s earrings while she was sitting in the courtyard of her house in Kharar on Sunday
Published on Jan 03, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A snatcher, who was trying to flee after ripping out an 82-year-old woman’s gold earrings in Kharar on Sunday, was nabbed by her alert son.

The accused was identified as Parvinder Singh, a resident of Patiala.

Investigating officer Narinder Singh said the victim, Jaswant Kaur, was sitting in her courtyard in Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar of Kharar around 3.45pm on Sunday.

The accused arrived at her house on a motorcycle and tried to flee after snatching her gold earrings, leaving her bleeding. The victim raised the alarm, alerting her son, Lakhveer Singh, who chased the snatcher and caught him, before handing him over to the police.

The earrings were recovered from the accused, who has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar City police station. According to police, the accused was using a fake number plate on his motorcycle.

