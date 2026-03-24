Kharif Krishi Mela-2026 kicks off: Soil of Hisar symbolises hard work, livestock prosperity, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated the two-day Kharif Krishi Mela at Hisar’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCS HAU) and appreciated the initiative of bringing farmers, scientists and innovation to the same platform. CM Nayab Singh Saini said that this fair is a symbol of farmers’ hard work and scientists’ foresight. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said that the soil of Hisar symbolises hard work, livestock prosperity and the sacrifices of brave soldiers. He said that Rakhigarhi represents the pride of ancient civilisation, while Agroha depicts the story of Maharaja Agrasen’s ideals of social harmony and trade prosperity.

The CM offered floral tributes to the freedom fighters-Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas. He released publications prepared by the university’s directorate of extension education, cotton section, oilseeds department and other departments to disseminate information among farmers.

CM Saini said that this fair is a symbol of farmers’ hard work and scientists’ foresight. “The university has made significant contributions in the areas of improved seeds, water conservation, soil health and climate-smart agriculture,” the CM said. He also inaugurated a nutri-cereals research centre at Gokulpura village in Bhiwani district, spread over 64 acres and built at a cost of ₹11.67 crore.

The centre will focus on developing disease and pest-resistant varieties of millets, enhancing shelf life of millet flour, establishing market linkages for producers, and promoting value addition. During the fair, Saini honoured 42 progressive farmers, including 21 women and described them as a source of inspiration for the state’s progress.

“Haryana has now become the second-largest contributor to the country’s food grain pool, which is a result of farmers’ hard work, scientific research and government policies. We need to adopt modern and sustainable farming practices to address challenges such as declining groundwater levels, soil fertility degradation and climate change. The farmers should switch over to sprinkler irrigation, natural and organic farming, and the use of modern agricultural machinery,” the CM added.

The CM said that the government has provided financial assistance of ₹8,000 per acre to the farmers for crop diversification initiative under the “Mera Pani Meri Virasat” scheme.

“Our government has given ₹157 crore after 2.20 lakh acres of land was registered under crop diversification. Up to 85% subsidy is being provided for micro-irrigation technologies, and rainwater harvesting is being promoted for water conservation,” the CM added. He said that ₹16.66 crore has been allocated for pulses and ₹25 crore for oilseeds under the diversification scheme.

While interacting with the media, CM Saini said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has lost its credibility and its claims of ‘honesty’ have been exposed. “People of Punjab are increasingly disillusioned due to unfulfilled promises and allegations of corruption. The people of Punjab are citing Haryana as an example of a development-oriented state,” Saini added.

Responding to a question regarding the new rules for registration during the crop procurement process, the Chief Minister stated that the government has already directed officials to simplify the process so that farmers do not face any inconvenience.