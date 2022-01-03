Khattar gets books from Japan Foundation

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is taking a three-month online certificate course in Japanese, has received Japanese books as a new year’s gift from Japan Foundation, New Delhi, director general Koji Sato. Kurukshetra University (KU) vice-chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva handed over the gift to Khattar on Sunday. The books are a guide to Japanese language, art, culture, society, religion and mythology. He also received a letter penned in Hindi. Thanking the Japan foundation, the chief minister advised students to learn at least a foreign language, or extra skill to increase their employability. HTC

Indri MLA’s son suffers cardiac arrest, dies

Karnal BJP Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap’s younger son, Rajesh Kashyap, 31, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday night. Rajesh was at his Kurukshetra residence when he suffered a heart attack. His mortal remains were cremated in Kurukshetra on Sunday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, home minister Anil Vij, education minister Kanwar Pal, sports minister Sandeep Singh and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini reached Kurukshetra to express their condolences to the bereaved family.