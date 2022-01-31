Khattar government starts process to compensate deceased farmers’ kin

Haryana government has initiated the process to give compensation to the families of state’s deceased farmers, who had lost their lives during the year-long agitation against three farm laws, which were later repealed by the Union government.

BJP MLA from Rai Mohan Lal Badoli, along with other BJP leaders, on Sunday disbursed financial compensation of ₹5 lakh each to eight families of the deceased farmers in Sonepat district.

“I have visited the houses of eight deceased farmers’ families and extended them a financial help of ₹5 lakh each on the behalf of the Haryana government and expressed grief over the demise of their loves ones in the farm stir. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also pained about the demise of farmers and he is committed to providing the help to these families in future, if required,” the Rai MLA added.

He has provided financial assistance to the families of Rajesh, Dilbagh, Kulbir Singh, Ajay Moor, Umid Singh, Rajender Pannu, Manoj Sharma and Dharmpal Malik in Sonepat district.

Father of Ajay Moor, Ishwar Singh, a resident of Baroda village, said the government should also give a job to his daughter-in-law so that she can run the family.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Inderjit Singh said they were expecting that the state government will provide more compensation to the deceased farmers’ families than the Punjab government, but it paid the same amount.

“The Punjab government had also provided jobs to next of kin of the deceased farmers besides ₹5 lakh. The Haryana government should either increase the compensation amount or give job to one member of the deceased farmers’ families. We will discuss this issue in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s meeting. The state government has withdrawn nearly 82 out of 250 FIRs registered during the farm stir and it should initiate the process to take back other FIRs too,” he added.

Two farm leaders, pleading anonymity, said the Union government officials had assured the SKM leaders during the final talks that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana won’t give jobs to next-of-kin of the deceased, but it would increase the compensation amount.

On ‘Betrayal Day’, SKM leader Suresh Koth said, “No action has been taken by the Union and state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on the promise of immediate withdrawal of cases registered during the farm agitation. On the issue of MSP, the government has neither announced formation of a committee nor has it given any information about the nature of the committee and its mandate. We also demand withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Act 2013 amended by the Haryana government and Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property act.”

“Despite a conspiracy being acknowledged in the SIT report, Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni is yet to be removed from the cabinet. The UP Police have implicated farmers in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident,” he added.