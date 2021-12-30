Khattar hikes honorarium of anganwadi workers

Announcing financial incentives to the anganwadi workers and assuring that they will not be removed from their centres, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a policy will be framed for promotion of anganwadi workers to the post of supervisor through written examination.

The chief minister announced to give ₹1 lakh to anganwadi workers and ₹50,000 to helpers retiring this month, while the monthly honorarium will be increased to ₹400 per month from September 2020 and ₹450 from September 2021.

The arrears of 2019-20 and 2020-21 along with incentive of ₹1,000 each will be given to all anganwadi workers for working as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Khattar said during a meeting with the officebearers of the anganwadi workers’ union, an official spokesperson said.

Khattar said no anganwadi worker and helper will be removed from their centres. The anganwadi workers will be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme in future and under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, ₹2 lakh will be provided in case of accident and ₹12 per month premium will be paid by the state government.

Khattar also announced ₹2 lakh each grant to two anganwadi workers who had died in recent road accidents.

He said in future, all the anganwadi workers will be given mobile phone for official work.