Khattar lays foundation stone of Vitt Bhawan in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the ₹80-crore Vitt Bhawan, set to come up at Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said, “Financial management is important in all institutions, whether private or government. The finance department is the backbone of the government. Even though revenue declined in the Covid period and an additional expenditure of ₹1,500 crore was also incurred, the government still ensured the best financial management, which was also appreciated by the central government.”

The chief minister called upon people capable of paying tax to come forward and said those standing at the end of the queue should definitely get benefits of various schemes.

Claiming that the opposition always presented incorrect figures regarding the government’s debt, Khattar said, “In 2014, when we took over the government, the state had a debt of ₹98,000 crore, while the opposition claimed it was ₹61,000 crore.”

He said there was a need to increase the income of municipal bodies to improve the infrastructure in their respective areas. “The development fee was increased in 2018 and fixed at ₹500 per square metre or 5% of the registry, whichever is higher. The opposition is making an issue of it. While it may be high in big cities like Gurugram and Panchkula, it is very low in smaller cities. This fee paid by the public is spent on their area’s development,” the CM said.

Haryana speaker Gian Chand Gupta said every department should be audited by other departments to prevent errors. “Along with this, a recovery cell should also be created in every department for revenue collection. This will strengthen the state’s finance department and financial condition,” he said, adding that since Panchkula was declared a metropolitan city, a number of developmental works had been started and the Vitt Bhawan is among these.