Khattar plays down row over home portfolio

Playing down the row over the move to divest his cabinet colleague Anil Vij of the home portfolio, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said Vij is a senior person and a good friend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have a good communication and talk to each other in a frank manner. At times, he says whatever he feels like and so do I. Neither do I get worried over it nor does he,” Khattar told a group of women journalists in New Delhi on Thursday.

Anil Vij had told HT on Wednesday that he had offered to resign from Haryana council of ministers on Tuesday after the chief minister expressed his intent to divest him of the home department, a key portfolio Khattar wanted for himself.

Vij said he was initially told by the chief minister that he will have to shed one portfolio for allocating it to newly-inducted cabinet minister Kamal Gupta, which he readily agreed to.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But then, the CM told me that he also wanted the charge of home department for himself. So, I told the CM that I was ready to relinquish the charge of all portfolios and will give this in writing to the governor,” Vij had said.

Following portfolio reallocation on Wednesday, Vij now holds charge of home, health, medical education and research, Ayush, technical education and science and technology departments. The urban local bodies portfolio held by him was allocated to newly-inducted minister Kamal Gupta.

The home minister, however, on Thursday said allocation of portfolios was the sole prerogative of the CM and he has no issues with it.

“I am saying this again. I have no desire to cling to power or positions of authority. I am quite happy and contended being a BJP worker and work for the people,” Vij said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Everyday people from across the state come to me with their grievances. I attend to them in Ambala in the morning and later at my office in Chandigarh and try to redress their problems,” he added.

With the chief minister seeking to bury the controversy on Thursday, it is apparent that the home portfolio will continue to remain in the hands of Vij, as of now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON