Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today

In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday).

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway.

Navdeep Singh, managing director of the Panipat cooperative sugarmill, said the new sugarmill will have the crushing capacity of 50,000 quintal per day and from the next season, it will start crushing operations regularly.

He said the total cost for setting up the new sugarmill was around ₹356 crore, including the GST. According to the MD, the first trial of the mill was completed successfully and production of sugar was started.

Officials said this was a long-pending demand of sugarcane growers of the region as crushing capacity of the old sugarmill was just 18,000 quintal and farmers had to face problems due to repeated breakdowns.

Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014. Officials monitoring the arrangements said the chief minister will also address a public meeting on the occasion and local BJP leaders are holding meetings and inviting people for the event.

The MD said a power generation plant of 28MW has been set up and besides the mill’s own requirements of 7MW, it will supply the remaining 21MW to government’s power distribution agency.