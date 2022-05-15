Khattar to inaugurate projects worth 45 cr in Yamunanagar today

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate seven development projects worth ₹45 crore at a Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri grain market in Yamunanagar on Sunday.

“The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone of a project worth ₹288 crore,” Haryana education minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal said at a press conference on Saturday.

“He will announce multiple projects for the district and the rally will be one of the biggest in history. The government has been able to undertake projects worth ₹4,000 crore and more are expected. After winning the 2019 assembly elections, Khattar had promised to address a rally in Yamunanagar but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the minister said.

Pal added that the construction of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College will also commence soon.