Khattar to inaugurate projects worth ₹45 cr in Yamunanagar today
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate seven development projects worth ₹45 crore at a Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri grain market in Yamunanagar on Sunday.
“The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone of a project worth ₹288 crore,” Haryana education minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal said at a press conference on Saturday.
“He will announce multiple projects for the district and the rally will be one of the biggest in history. The government has been able to undertake projects worth ₹4,000 crore and more are expected. After winning the 2019 assembly elections, Khattar had promised to address a rally in Yamunanagar but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the minister said.
Pal added that the construction of Guru Teg Bahadur Medical College will also commence soon.
Farmers fill pits dug for high-tension electric towers in Karnal village
Thousands of farmers on Saturday filled the pits that were earlier dug up for erection of high-tension electric towers in Bandrala village of Karnal district. They accused the Haryana government of not announcing compensation for the land being taken for the pylons. Heavy police deployment was made following the call of protest and a mahapanchayat at Assandh's gurdwara. But police failed to stop the protesters as the strength of farmers outnumbered them.
Chandigarh | 32-year-old jailed for seven years for possessing 50 gm heroin
A 32-year-old man, who was caught with 50 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2020, has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh. According to the prosecution, while patrolling in Sector 20 on June 12, 2020, police stopped Kumar on the basis of suspicion.
Congress, AAP slam Haryana govt for granting relaxation to defaulting miners
The Opposition in Haryana on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government for allowing defaulting mineral-concession holders (mining contractors) to resume mining operations by granting relaxations for the payment of outstanding amount. Miners owe ₹553 crore to the state government and have failed to clear the dues despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme, 'Vivadon Ka Samadhan'.
Chandigarh administration serves demolition notices on two more colonies
The Chandigarh administration on Saturday put up demolition notices in two more colonies in Chandigarh – Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya. The notices were issued even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained UT from carrying out the demolition drive at Janta Colony, Sector 25, on Sunday. The residents/shopkeepers in the two illegal colonies have been asked to vacate the area within seven days.
PSI recruitment exam answer sheets taken out of strongroom, forged: CID
The arrest of a senior officer in the recruitment wing of Karnataka police has revealed that, unlike the earlier finding that rigging of answer sheets took place at the examination centres, answer sheets were forged after they were taken out of the police strongrooms, CID officials involved in probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam said. The second was forging the answer sheets.
