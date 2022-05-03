Khattar to kick-off e-learning scheme from Rohtak on May 5
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch an e-learning scheme on May 5 from Rohtak under which five lakh tablets will be distributed among government school students.
The tablet distribution function will be held at Tagore auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak where the chief minister will distribute the tablets among students of government schools in Rohtak city.
Tablet distribution function will also start in 119 blocks of the state on May 5 with ministers, MPs, MLAs along with deputy commissioners and district administration distributing the tablets.
The state government is going to provide tablets and free data to five lakh students studying in government schools under the e-learning scheme (advance digital Haryana initiative of government with adaptive modules).
Khattar said Haryana government’s e-learning scheme will definitely prove to be a milestone in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Digital India.
He said tablets and data are tools for students which will help them acquire skills of the 21st century and open new opportunities at national and international level.
“Through e-learning, students in Haryana will also become global students,” he said. “This ambitious scheme will prove to be an effective step towards online education for most of the students studying in government schools, especially those unable to buy smartphones and tablets.”
An official spokesperson said the tablet, 2GB free data and PAL (personalised adaptive learning) platform is being provided to all students studying in Class 10 and 12 at government schools. Five lakh tablets have been purchased for students of Class 10 and 12 (board classes).
After the result of Class 10 boards, separate tablets will be purchased for more than 2.30 lakh students in June 2022.
All 33,000 postgraduate teachers (PGTs) teaching these classes will also be given a free tablet.
“For other lower classes (8 and 9), tablets will be arranged in a phased manner,” the spokesperson said.
Haryana schools to open from 7am to 12 noon
Meanwhile, the Haryana school education department on Monday announced that in view of the intense heat wave conditions prevalent throughout the state, all government and private schools from Class 1 to Class 12 will now open from 7am to 12 noon with effect from May 4.
Indian consulate condemns US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
India's consulate general in New York has strongly condemned a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation”, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV
A 45-year-old trader was left critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader's Hyundai Creta car on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass on late Sunday night. The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the mishap took place. Dugri station house officer, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the truck, coming from Doraha side, was heading towards Ferozepur road.
Ludhiana | 5 days on, man who molested Haider Enclave resident identified, arrested
Five days after a 32-year-old woman was molested by an intruder in her house in Haider Enclave, she identified the accused after spotting him on the terrace of a house in Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan. The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, 27, of Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan, who works as a salesman in a shop. He even smashed her head against the wall, leaving her unconscious. He has been sent to judicial remand.
Expect respite from blistering heat following light rain today
After facing extreme weather in April, the Lucknowites are likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department, Lucknow division has predicted light rain or thundershowers accompanied by high surface winds of 40-50 kmph on May 3. The maximum temperature will remain at 37.7C as against 37C on May 2, whereas minimum temperature will be 26.7C. The condition is expected to remain the same on May 4.
Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying. Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.
