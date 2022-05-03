Khattar to kick-off e-learning scheme from Rohtak on May 5

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch an e-learning scheme on May 5 from Rohtak under which five lakh tablets will be distributed among government school students.

The tablet distribution function will be held at Tagore auditorium of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak where the chief minister will distribute the tablets among students of government schools in Rohtak city.

Tablet distribution function will also start in 119 blocks of the state on May 5 with ministers, MPs, MLAs along with deputy commissioners and district administration distributing the tablets.

The state government is going to provide tablets and free data to five lakh students studying in government schools under the e-learning scheme (advance digital Haryana initiative of government with adaptive modules).

Khattar said Haryana government’s e-learning scheme will definitely prove to be a milestone in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Digital India.

He said tablets and data are tools for students which will help them acquire skills of the 21st century and open new opportunities at national and international level.

“Through e-learning, students in Haryana will also become global students,” he said. “This ambitious scheme will prove to be an effective step towards online education for most of the students studying in government schools, especially those unable to buy smartphones and tablets.”

An official spokesperson said the tablet, 2GB free data and PAL (personalised adaptive learning) platform is being provided to all students studying in Class 10 and 12 at government schools. Five lakh tablets have been purchased for students of Class 10 and 12 (board classes).

After the result of Class 10 boards, separate tablets will be purchased for more than 2.30 lakh students in June 2022.

All 33,000 postgraduate teachers (PGTs) teaching these classes will also be given a free tablet.

“For other lower classes (8 and 9), tablets will be arranged in a phased manner,” the spokesperson said.

Haryana schools to open from 7am to 12 noon

Meanwhile, the Haryana school education department on Monday announced that in view of the intense heat wave conditions prevalent throughout the state, all government and private schools from Class 1 to Class 12 will now open from 7am to 12 noon with effect from May 4.