Khattar to unfurl Tricolour in Ambala today, red zone around venue

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Ambala where Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the Tricolour as the chief guest, deputy commissioner Vikram has declared the area around the venue as temporary red zone.

In an order made available on Tuesday, the DC said in the exercise of powers vested under Section 144 of the CrPC, areas of Police Lines and surrounding within the radius of 1km from the outer boundary of Police Lines ground will be temporary red zone on Wednesday from 5am to 4pm.

“No unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be permitted to fly within 500m of the venue and within 1km of the airstrips/helipads and the funnel area of the same will be used for the CM’s fixed-winged helicopter. As intimated, there are possible threats by anti-social elements, extremists, etc,” the order read.

Meanwhile, the final dress rehearsal was performed by artists in the presence of ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, IGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar, DC Vikram and other officials.

Vikram said no artist or student below the age of 15 are allowed to participate in the cultural activities and only those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine between 15 to 18 years of age have been chosen.

“Only fully vaccinated audience will be allowed at the venue. There will be lesser sitting arrangement and residents can watch the programme live on YouTube,” he added.