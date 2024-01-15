Khattar’s security vehicles take homeless at Karnal railway station to rain basera

Amid bone-chilling cold weather, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached the Karnal railway station during the late hours on Saturday to take stock of the situation. His security vehicles ferried homeless people spending night in the open to a nearest rain basera. Amid bone-chilling cold weather, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached the Karnal railway station during the late hours on Saturday to take stock of the situation. His security vehicles ferried homeless people spending night in the open to a nearest rain basera. (HT File Photo)

Officials said Khattar reached the station after participating at a Lohri Milan Samaroh in Sector 13.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

After reaching the site, he sought details from deputy commissioner Anish Yadav and later met a few men, mostly migrant labourers. They apprised the CM about the absence of any home and job for them.

He then asked district municipal commissioner Abhishek Meena about occupancy status at nearest rain baseras, who said that 70 beds were empty at the shelters.

Khattar asked his staff to handover blankets to those who have their homes and shift the 50 homeless to the night shelter in the security vehicles in his presence, by also giving an amount of ₹2.50 lakh from his personal fund

“The administration has made arrangements for rain basera, but they were not familiar. Most of them I met were labourers at construction sites or railway stations. The DC has been asked to make proper arrangements for bedding, blankets and food for them,” he told the reporters.

On Sunday morning, he also laid the foundation stone of new chamber complex for advocates near the District Courts in the presence of district and sessions judge Chander Shekhar, bar president Sandeep Chaudhary, MLA Harvinder Kalyan, CM representative Sanjay Bathala and others.

Khattar announced ₹31 lakh funds for its construction on one acre land that was transferred by the transport department. He said that the new building will have 260 chambers that will benefit the advocates and the public.

Later, he also inspected the upcoming national-level hockey stadium, being constructed under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹18.27 crore on six acres in Kailash village of the town.

With a sitting capacity of 600, the facility is almost complete and is likely to be inaugurated at the end of this month by the CM, the DC said.