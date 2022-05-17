Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Khemka approaches HC seeking quashing of FIR

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sanjeev Verma, managing director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, on April 26 at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula
The allegations are of allegedly making appointments at Haryana State Warehousing Corporation in an illegal and arbitrary manner when senior Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka served as its MD. (File photo)
Updated on May 17, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of an FIR registered in Panchkula under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The plea will be taken up on Tuesday by the bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan. Senior advocate RS Cheema is likely to appear for the IAS officer.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sanjeev Verma, managing director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), on April 26 at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.

The allegations are of allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner when Khemka served as MD.

Verma, too, was booked on a complaint from Khemka. The criminal case against him has been registered under the sections pertaining to public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, threatening any person to give false evidence, using as true a certificate known to be false, and criminal conspiracy.

