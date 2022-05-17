Khemka approaches HC seeking quashing of FIR
Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of an FIR registered in Panchkula under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The plea will be taken up on Tuesday by the bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan. Senior advocate RS Cheema is likely to appear for the IAS officer.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sanjeev Verma, managing director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), on April 26 at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.
The allegations are of allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner when Khemka served as MD.
Verma, too, was booked on a complaint from Khemka. The criminal case against him has been registered under the sections pertaining to public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury, threatening any person to give false evidence, using as true a certificate known to be false, and criminal conspiracy.
-
Karnal: Basmati seeds recalled over poor germination
Amid complaints of poor germination, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute's regional centre in Karnal has recalled the seeds of Pusa Basmati 1509 variety of rice it sold to farmers. The quantity of seeds sold during this period was not disclosed, but it is said that it cost ₹80/kg. Officials have asked the farmers, who had bought the seeds during this period from here, to contact them by May 21 along with the receipt and seeds.
-
Mundka fire: Owners of building, factory to be quizzed; DNA samples of 26 taken
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they will seek the custody of the two businessmen who were running an industrial unit in a Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday in order to question them along with the owner of the building. The Goyal brothers were arrested on Friday, and the owner, Manish Lakra was arrested on Sunday.
-
Attack by rival group: Three bodies fished out of Yamunanagar canal
A day after 10 persons had jumped into Western Yamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar after allegedly being threatened by a rival group, a team of the national disaster response force (NDRF) on Monday recovered three bodies. The deceased were identified as Nikhil, Sahil and Suleman, while Allaudin and Sunny are still missing, superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal said. All of them were between 18 and 22 years of age and residents of Jagadhri.
-
Resumption of wheat procurement unlikely to improve Haryana tally
Centre's decision to resume procurement of wheat for 10 more days -- soon after banning its export after new low-output estimates -- is unlikely to help the Haryana government in improving its procurement tally, which is around 50% less than the last year. Officials from the Kurukshetra food and supplies controller also said that there was no arrival of wheat in mandis of the district.
-
Gang of oil thieves busted in Rohtak, three arrested
Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang involved in theft of oil from the pipeline of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited with the arrest of three persons from Rohtak. The accused have been identified as Narender, Pramod and Jai Kanwar, all residents of Jhajjar district. Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said Datar group has been given the security tender of the HPCL pipeline, which passes through Rohtak district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics