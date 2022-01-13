Khwajke sarpanch murder: 6 years on, one gets life imprisonment, 3 acquitted

Six years after the murder of student leader-turned-sarpanch Ravi Khwajke at a wedding in Ludhiana, the district court convicted one accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment while acquitting three others in the case on Wednesday.

The court of additional district and sessions judge RS Hundal sentenced Avtar Singh alias Tari of Dusanjh village in Moga to life imprisonment for the murder of Khwajke and for murder bid on his friend Balwinder Singh. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.6 lakh on him.

Those acquitted include gangster Dharminder Gugni and his aides Kirpal Singh and Navpreet Singh Novi. The court gave them the benefit of doubt.

Another prime accused in the case, gangster Davinder Bhambiha was shot by Bathinda police in an encounter in September, 2016. Davinder was wanted in six murder cases. Two other accused Kamaljit Singh Bunty and Jaspreet Singh Jumpy were also killed in different police encounters before they could be arrested in the murder case of the Khwajke village sarpanch.

On February 20, 2016, Ravinder Singh alias Ravi Khwajke was gunned down by assailants when he had gone to attend a wedding at Gill Garden.

A prior rivalry with the accused was stated to be the reason for the crime.

Police had procured the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage and video recording of the wedding when he was shot. In the footage, four accused were seen shooting at Khwajke. Though Khwajke had a cover of private security and bouncers, no one came to his rescue.

After the attack, the accused remained at the spot for some time and celebrated by dancing. The culprits had also fired 50 bullets in the air in celebration before leaving the wedding venue.

Police had registered a case on the statement of Khwajke village numberdar Harpal Singh.