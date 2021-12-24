Kibber first village in Spiti village to file forest rights claims

Aiming to get the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, implemented in the remote in tribal region, residents of Kibber village in Spiti valley on Thursday filed their Forest Rights Claims before a subdivisional committee.

With this the Kibber has become the first village in the Spiti subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti to file their claims .”A community use, protection and management of forest land claim has been filed besides 53 individual claims for confirmation and further action,” said Kalzang Phunchok, chairperson of the local Forests Rights Committee.

“An average of 1 bigha ( 1,600 square yard) land has been claimed for 53 individual claims, in which the largest claim is for 6 bighas, which substantiates that the administration’s claim that people had encroached on big chunks of forest land was baseless,” he said.

“It took us many years to file our claims because of ignorance about the law and an untrained forest rights committee,” he said.

Located at 14,010-feet, Kibber village, known for its snow leopards, falls within the Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Villagers have filed a claim for right of community use, management and protection of forest land over a 1-lakh hectare area. Our ancestors have lived in the harsh conditions of Spiti by using and managing these forest resources for centuries,” said Forest Right Committee secretary Tsering Dorje.

Himachal Pradesh is one of the few states where the act has not yet been implemented completely. The issue comes up in almost every assembly session but no concrete steps have been taken for its implementation. Due to lack of awareness about the law among people, the administration rejects their claims on one or the other pretext, Dorje said.

