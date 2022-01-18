Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kidney scam: HC stays sentence of two Amritsar doctors
Kidney scam: HC stays sentence of two Amritsar doctors

The two doctors, Bhupinder Singh and Bhushan Aggarwal, were awarded 10-year jail term by an Amritsar courton December 21, 2021
The Punjab and Haryana high court stayed sentencing of two Amritsar doctors in two different FIRs related to the infamous 2002 kidney scam. (AFP FILES/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 10:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed sentencing of two Amritsar doctors, Bhupinder Singh and Bhushan Aggarwal, in two different FIRs related to the infamous 2002 kidney scam.

One FIR pertained to allegations that the duo along with Dr PK Sareen and his colleagues at Kakkar Hospital, Amritsar, were managing the donations of kidneys illegally and performing the operations. In one case, a woman had died. They were awarded 10-year jail term by an Amritsar court on December 21, 2021.

Their counsel, Bipan Ghai, had told court that during the pendency of the trial, Dr PK Sareen and Dr PK Jain, who both were surgeons and had performed the surgeries, have died. But the applicants were held guilty for offence under Section 19 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) even as they were not surgeons and merely associated for pre- and post-operative care.

It was also argued that, at the maximum, the charge could have been framed under Section 304A of the IPC with regard to criminal medical negligence due to a donor’s death, but there is no evidence on record to substantiate the charge under Section 304 IPC Part II (there is knowledge that death may be caused by the act) for which the appellants stand convicted. It was also argued that they had no role in granting permission by the authorisation committee to Dr Jain and Dr Sareen, who performed operation of the donor and recipient and were the responsible doctors.

The bench of justice Arvind Sangwan considering the facts that both the appellants are first offenders and they are qualified doctors, allowed the application for suspension of sentence during the pendency of the appeal before the high court and admitted their appeals for the hearing.

