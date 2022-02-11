Kin of BSNL SDE killed in Himachal accident get 19.6 lakh compensation

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of ₹19.6 lakh to the children and mother of a BSNL sub-divisional engineer, who died in a road accident in 2017.

The deceased, Mohinder Pal Takkar, 59, was posted in Ambala.

According to the complaint by his children Sagar Takkar and Mangesh Takkar, and mother Darshna Kumari – in December 2017, Mohinder, along with his wife, Santosh Takkar, and 10 others, was travelling from Sundernagar, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, to Ambala in a tempo traveller.

They alleged that the vehicle was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, despite repeated requests by the passengers.

Around 11.30pm, when the vehicle crossed Kangoo village, Sundernagar, the driver lost its control due to high speed and it plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge.

Six people, including three men and three women, died in the accident and rest suffered critical injuries.

Stating that Mohinder was just 59e years old at the time of death and drawing a monthly salary of ₹1,09,238, his family sought compensation of ₹1.4 crore, along with interest at the rate of 15% per annum, from the tempo driver Vikram Singh, owner Savita Rani and insurer New India Assurance Company Ltd, Chandigarh.

Driver claims no negligence

In court, the tempo driver said the vehicle was being driven at a very moderate speed on the left side of the road, while observing all traffic rules. When they reached near Kangoo village, suddenly a motorcycle came in front of the vehicle after crossing a curve and in order to avoid a collision, the driver immediately applied brakes. But due to the narrow road, the tempo fell into a pit, he said in the reply, while claiming no negligence on his part.

The insurer alleged that the vehicle in question was not insured on the date of the alleged accident.

After hearing both sides, the MACT partly allowed the claim petition. “Claimants being legal heirs of the deceased are entitled to Rs.19,61,044 in total, along with interest at 9% per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till realisation of the amount in question,” the tribunal held.

“Out of this, the deceased’s sons are entitled to their share, to the extent of one third each, on account of loss of love and affection, mental shock, suffering, loss of estate and funeral expenses, while the mother is entitled to the rest of the amount,” it added.