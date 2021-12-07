Kin of martyrs honoured on 50th anniversary of Indo-Pak War

To commemorate 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the 3 PB Girls Battalion of NCC Ludhiana organised a felicitation ceremony at Kundan Vidya Mandir on Monday to honour the next of kin of the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

This programme was attended by commanding officers and officers of different units of NCC Gp HQ, Ludhiana, NCC Officers, PI Staff and 200 cadets from different schools and colleges of the district.

Suresh Kumar Pathak, brother of EAP-3 SK Pathak and Talwinder Singh, nephew of LWTR Harnek Singh, were felicitated during the function.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp and paying of floral tribute to the bravehearts followed by patriotic song, skit and dance by NCC cadets. The programme culminated with the singing of The National Anthem.

In his address, Colonel Aman Yadav, Commanding Officer of 3 Punjab Girls, Ludhiana, acknowledged the sacrifice of our valiant soldiers and their near and dear ones and urged the cadets to remain vigilant and leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of our motherland. He said that the sacrifice made to secure the frontiers of the country was the greatest of all.

‘Superheroes still fresh in our memories’

Ludhiana Though the brave hearts had attained martyrdom 50 years ago during the 1971 India-Pakistan War after a Pakistani Submarine had destroyed INS Khukri at the coast of Diu in Gujarat, but the kin stated that they are still with them and considered superheroes by many generations.

Suresh Kumar Pathak, 64, younger brother of EAP-3 SK Pathak, said that he was merely 13-year-old when his elder brother attained martyrdom.

“I still remember my elder brother was on leave for his marriage. Soon after, while we were still celebrating, he received an emergency message and left the house to join duty. Around 22 days after that, he attained martyrdom,” said Suresh. He runs a grocery store in Dhandhari and said that his elder brother had joined the navy after completing his engineering diploma.

A gate in memory of the martyr has been installed at the main entrance of the village. For 25 years, they used to organise village sports tournaments in his memory. But, as the city was developed and the grounds were turned into colonies, the tournaments were discontinued. “Even the children of the village know about him very well and feel proud,” he added.

Talwinder Singh, nephew of LWTR Harnek Singh, said that it was an honour for him to attend a function to remember the sacrifice of his uncle.

Harnek Singh was 21-years-old when he had attained martyrdom. Talwinder stated that his uncle was unmarried when he laid down his life in the 1971 war and a statue has been installed at Pabbian village near Chaukimann in his tournament. Also, a kabaddi tournament is organised in his memory every year. Talwinder’s father is an ex-Army officer who told him stories about his uncle.

