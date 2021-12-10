Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kiran Choudhary for resolution to demand guaranteed MSP from Centre

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary praised farmer leaders for forcing the government to repeal the three agriculture laws
The Congress leader said the party will move an adjournment motion on the issue of corruption in the upcoming Assembly session. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary on Thursday said the Haryana government should pass a resolution in the state assembly to raise a demand to the Union government to enact a law guaranteeing minimum support price to farmers.

Terming it a historical agitation, Choudhary praised farmer leaders for forcing the government to repeal the three agriculture laws.

She also accused the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state of failing to check corruption in government recruitments. She said corruption was at its peak in the recruitment boards, but the government failed to take required steps to deal with it and provide relief to aspirants.

“The BJP-JJP have lost ground in the state as people of every section of society are suffering due to their wrong policies. The Congress will continue to raise the issues pertaining to the general public,” Choudhury said during her visit to Karnal.

She said the party will move an adjournment motion on the issue of corruption in the upcoming Assembly session. She refused to comment on a question regarding former Congress state president Ashok Tanwar joining the TMC.

