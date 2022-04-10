KLF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode booked for smuggling arms, ammunition via drones into Punjab
: The Punjab police has registered a case against Pakistan-based chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Lakhbir Singh Rode for allegedly smuggling arms and ammunition in the border areas of Amritsar district by using drones in the recent days to “attempt a big terror activity” in the state.
State special operation cell (SSOC) wing of the Punjab police registered the case against Rode, who is also the chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), on Wednesday, but the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is with HT, was available on Sunday.
The case has been registered under Sections 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act, Sections 120, 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 13, 18, 18-A, 18-B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Amritsar on the complaint of SSOC’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harvinder Pal Singh.
According to the FIR, the DSP received a tip-off that Rode, who is wanted in various criminal cases in Punjab, has been active in various anti-national activities and in contact with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency and other separatist organisations.
“With the help of the ISI and other separatist organisations, Rode has been sending contrabands of arms and ammunition in Punjab to attempt a big terror activity. He has been working, with the help of criminals and gangsters, to destabilise the peaceful atmosphere by targeting social and religious leaders,” it said.
“Rode has made his several workers active and has been sending them money through various mediums. These workers have been waiting (for) a proper time to commit a big terror activity. Last week, Rode sent various big consignments of arms and ammunition in the Ramdas area of Amritsar with the use of drones. These consignments were thrown in Nishoke, Sehjaza, Talibpur and Pashian villages. These consignments would be received by Rode’s workers,” the FIR stated.
Sources said the SSOC has also recovered a contraband of arms and ammunition from a border village. However, officials are not divulging information about the operation.
SSOC’s assistant inspector general (AIG) Sukhminder Singh Mann said they will disclose the information if any update in the case comes up.
Another official of SSOC, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “the case was registered and our teams are working to ascertain the identity of those who are allegedly in contact with Rode. Our operation is still underway and we can’t disclose more in this regard.”
Sources said police are also making all out efforts to recover the consignments of explosives that have reportedly been smuggled in Punjab by Rode in the recent days.
Earlier in January, the Gurdaspur police had booked Rode and four others following the recovery of explosives, including an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) from Dinanagar. Rode, a resident of Bagapurana village in Moga, who is now living in Pakistan, is a nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and brother of former Akal Takht Jathedar (leader) Jasbir Singh Rode.
Rode is also suspected to be behind the planning of assassination of Shaurya Chakra awardee Com Balwinder Singh on October 16, 2020 in Bhikhiwind of Tarn Taran district by two unidentified people. ENDS
Punjabi poet Surjit Patar releases short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla” in Ludhiana
Chairperson, Punjab Arts Council, and Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, who has been recipient of Padma Shri , released short film “Spectacular Hola Mohalla 2022”, here on Sunday. Directed by nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, the film showcases the traditional colourful festival of Punjab Hola Mohalla which conveys the message of courage and defense. The documentary film also portrays the traditional and modern weaponry skills.
Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW
Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation. Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Flats for legislators row: Only 35 lawmakers opted for MHADA houses in 15 years
Mumbai: In view of the state government's decision to provide 300 low-cost apartments to legislators, it has come to light that just 35 lawmakers have taken possession of the total 358 houses reserved for them in the last 10 lottery draws held in Mumbai over the last 15 years. The houses are roughly over 30% cheaper than the market rate.
Man booked for making obscene gestures at a girl on Tilak road
PUNE The Vishrambaug police have booked an unidentified person for making obscene gestures at a young girl who was going to attend a competitive exam class at Tilak road. The incident took place on January 10, however, the girl registered a complaint on Sunday, said officials. The girl was in a state of shock and fear for a long time and later lodged the case.
To prevent Flamingo collision: Power companies asked to install bird flight diverters in Thane creek
Mumbai: Power companies installing transmission lines across Thane creek have been instructed by the union environment ministry to use bird flight diverters (BFD) to protect flamingoes and other large birds in the vicinity of Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary from collisions, which can cause injury and mortality. Bivash Pandav, director, Bombay Natural History Society, advised caution over the installation of new power lines in the region, saying they need to be planned after careful study.
