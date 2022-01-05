Knitting love and warmth into an everlasting bond

It’s not the yarn or the pattern or the colour, it is akin to engulfing myself in the warmth of my Ma’s love as I put on the hand-knitted cardigan on the chilly, foggy winter morning. Many colleagues complimented on the intricate pattern and dextrous skill. What struck me most was the admiration for a forgotten skill.

Knitting, once a favourite activity across northern India, has lost its glory. The brand conscious nouveau riche middle class has relegated pullovers and cardigans to oblivion. Hoodies, jackets, sweat shirts have caught the fancy of the new generation.

The onset of winter augured hectic activity. Fluffy, woollen balls of myriad colours and multiple knitting needles adorned prominence in every home. Post morning household chores, women would flock at a strategic location, basking in the winter sun while hands busily engaged in knitting. Patterns, trends, nuances – a veritable tutorial for all. In fact, all through the winter season women hardly put down their needles. Fingers flew, needles clicked while they watched television or gossiped gleefully.

Almost a similar pattern was followed across all homes. One would wear a light without sleeves sweater as the evenings turned cool, especially when we went to watch Ramleela, late October. Then as the mercury dipped, a full-sleeves as well as a hand knit vest. In peak winter, one would wear a matching set: A sleeveless and a cardigan, caps, mittens/gloves and muffler.

New season, new trend! Cables this year, delicate holes last year; pure wool/trendy velvet or feather; two-toned/ multi-coloured; raglan sleeves, slant pockets, collar/ high neck/ turtle neck. I fondly remember umpteen visits to Sianco, Sector 17, Chandigarh, for the ‘in-colour’ or the allusive accessories: Right size needle – 7/8 number for thick wool and 11/12 for thin, double-sided for neck, specific crochet hook for an intricate pattern, even a U-shaped needle, Pony only or an extensive hunt for matching, fancy buttons. Buying the latest edition of Stitchcraft or ransacking the special knitting edition of a women’s magazine for the perfect pattern.

Knitting meant social bonding. On special occasions like birthday or wedding, helping hands pitched in. One would knit sleeves, the other the back and the third the front. A pullover ready quickly! At times the activity was carried surreptitiously, away from prying eyes. A masterpiece knit clandestinely! The wearer would strut proudly, out of reach lest the pattern be copied.

Ma is a wizard at knitting. She can copy any pattern effortlessly. Friends and acquaintances flock around to learn – pearl, knit, drop, carry, loop. She knit out-of-the-world baby sets when my daughter was born. Soft, cosy ones, with delicate dolls, beads embellished. She has gifted tokens of her love to all of us and till date her fingers cannot sit idle in winter. Hand-knitted stuff were prized possessions of yesteryears handed down to the next generation. The art has lost its popularity in the contemporary world yet the warmth continues to live on in our hearts. kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer teaches English at Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri