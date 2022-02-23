Kotkapura MLA accuses returning officer of not providing Form 17C

Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan has locked horns with the officials of the district administration over assembly elections voting procedure.

Terming poll procedure ‘fishy’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA alleged that Kotkapura returning officer (RO) was not proving the copies of Form 17C.

“Returning officer #Kotkapura is not providing copies of Form 17C … something fishy. ECIVEEP should take a call,” tweeted Sandhwan.

A total number of votes recorded in the VVPAT machine is immediately noted by the presiding officer in the account of vote record in Form 17C, copies which are furnished to the polling agents of the political parties at the end of voting on the same day.

“Form 17C of some polling booths were not provided to us after which I contacted the RO and district election officer, but both of them refused to provide the form. I will raise this issue with the Election Commission of India,” he said.

However, returning officer-cum-sub-divisional magistrate Varinder Singh said the allegations were baseless, the copies of Form 17C were provided to polling agents of all political parties by the presiding officer after the completion of the voting process.

“AAP’s polling agents must have not collected it as no other political party has raised this issue,” he said.

The district election officer-cum deputy commissioner Harbir Singh said Sandhwan had raised this issue 48 hours after the polling process was completed. “Why he has not raised it earlier? Form 17C is provided to polling agents on the spot after voting is completed. I will still look into the issue, but there is no negligence on the part of the administration,” he added.