Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / KU historian appointed as ICHR chairman
chandigarh news

KU historian appointed as ICHR chairman

Professor Emeritus, Kurukshetra University Raghuvendra Tanwar has been nominated as chairman of the ICHR, New Delhi
Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Professor Emeritus, Kurukshetra University Raghuvendra Tanwar has been nominated as chairman of the ICHR, New Delhi. As per a January 5 notification issued by Union ministry of education, Prof Tanwar’s appointment is for three years. The primary aim of ICHR is to promote historical research, and encourage scientific and objective writing of history. Prof Tanwar, who joined KU as lecturer in August 1977, has an outstanding academic record, with two gold medals in MA history. He was appointed as director of the Haryana Academy of History and Culture in 2016. Prof Tanwar is known for his study of India’s Partition, particularly Punjab.

