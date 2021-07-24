Kullu youth’s body retrieved from Chandratal lake

Body of a Kullu man was retrieved from Chandratal lake in Himachal’s Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday, a day after he had drowned.

He has been identified as Rahul Thakur, a resident of Kullu’s Jagatsukh area. He had gone to Chandratal along with his three friends on July 22.

The group had reportedly ignored the warning signs and ventured down the lake. His body could not be traced by locals and the police.

The local administration had to call divers from Mandi to take his body out, which was buried 200ft under the water at the shallow end of the lake, officials said.

Kaza subdivisional officer Mahendra Singh Pratap said the body has been retrieved by the divers.

After autopsy, the body was handed over to Rahul’s family. The local administration has urged the tourists and visitors not to venture into the water.

Bathing in the lake is already prohibited due to religious beliefs, the SDO said.

Spiti valley is a cherished tourist destination but people should not unnecessarily risk their lives, he added.

2 youths die after falling into gorge in Anantnag

Two persons died and one was injured after falling from a cliff into a gorge during a picnic in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday night, police officials said on Friday.

They identified the deceased as Mohammad Imran Khan, 26, of Verinag in Anantnag district and Taqib Ahmad Wani,18, of Banihal in Ramban district.

Another 18-year-old youth, Muzamil Ahmad Sheikh, also a resident of Banihal, was injured in the incident.

An official from Dooru police station said they were friends, who had gone on a picnic. They had taken a mountainous trekking route through Hallan which connects Verinag and Banihal. He said the trio lost their way due to darkness.

“There is a mountainous track which connects Verinag with Banihal. Sometimes people travel on foot through this route between the two places,” he said.

The cop said the families of the youths approached the authorities when they didn’t return and searches were conducted.

“The bodies of Khan and Wani were found at 4am at the foot of the gorge while Sheikh was also found injured,” he added.