Kurukshetra cops face action for ‘torturing’ man in custody

A sub-inspector of the Kurukshetra police has been suspended and four others have been shifted to the Police Lines after the family of a 39-year-old man was tortured in police custody and admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Family of victim Rohtash Kashyap, of Krishna Nagar Gamdi in Kurukshetra, said he was called to the police station for interrogation in a mobile theft case on Saturday. The cops tortured him in custody and his leg was broken. Later, he was admitted at the Kurukshetra civil hospital, they said.

But on Monday, the matter was brought to the notice of the locals and BJP Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap. They visited to inquire about him at the hospital. On intervention of the MLA, Rohtash was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh for treatment.

Rohtash’s wife Binder Kaur alleged that the cops had called him without giving any information and on Sunday, he was admitted at the LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. She said she was not aware of the crime he was charged with.

As per information, Rohtash was detained by CIA-II of the Kurukshetra police on Saturday on allegations of his involvement in theft of 49 mobile phones from a shop in Kurukshetra on December 22.

In a statement, police had claimed that a stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession, which lead to suspicion of his involvement in the theft. However, police did not make any disclosure about his involvement in the theft or whether he sustained any injuries during interrogation.

In videos, Rohtash said there were five cops at the CIA-II police station. They took his phone and told him that it was stolen. Later, they tortured him in custody and his leg was broken. He alleged that they threatened to detain his wife if he does not cooperate and admit to his involvement in the theft.

MLA Kashyap assured his family of taking up the issue with top police officials and Union home minister.

Rohtash’s brother Pradeep said they have filed a complaint with the Kurukshetra police for action against the cops involved and registration of an FIR against them.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Anshu Singla said sub-inspector Daljeet Singh has been suspended and sub-inspector Balwant Singh, constables Baldev Singh, Sanjeev Kumar and Dinesh have been shifted to Police Lines.

“We have initiated departmental inquiry and further action will be taken as per findings of the inquiry,” she added. On the victim’s health, she said one fracture has been reported in his leg, police are in touch with him, and he will be provided assistance.

On December 22, on complaint of shopkeeper Shankar Bhagwan, police registered an FIR against 8-10 unknown accused of stealing 36 new and 13 used mobile phones valued around ₹10.87 lakh from his shop. But Rohtash’s family said he had purchased the mobile phone from a local dealer and he has provided this information to the police.

