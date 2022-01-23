Kurukshetra MP’s convoy attacked in Ambala, five booked

Naib Singh Saini, the BJP MP from Kurukshetra, was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Ambala’s Naraingarh on Friday night.

Police said Saini was leaving from Kodva Khurd village after attending the wedding of party leader Pravesh Sharma’s son, when his convoy was blocked by a group of 8-10 men.

Exempted assistant sub-inspector (EASI) Ishwar Dayal, who was on duty with Saini, said while the MP was returning to his residence in Mirzapur village around 7pm, a group of men holding black flags appeared before their vehicle at the entry gate of Kodva Khurd village.

“They hurled abuses and threw stones at our vehicle. However, we managed to escape. Later, we identified five of them as Parmeshwar, Balwinder, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet and Navdeep,” Dayal said in his police statement.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Sections 148, 149, 332, 341, 353, 427, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the five men at the Shahzadpur police station. No farmer or labour union has claimed responsibility for the said incident.